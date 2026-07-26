PMD Sets Record Straight on Accommodation Claims Linked to Presidential Residences

The Presidential Media Division (PMD) has stepped forward to address and clarify circulating claims regarding accommodation arrangements at Presidential Residences, seeking to dispel any confusion or misinformation surrounding the matter.

Official Response from the PMD

The clarification from the PMD comes in response to assertions that had been gaining traction regarding the use of accommodation facilities connected to Presidential Residences. Officials moved swiftly to issue a formal statement, underscoring the importance of accuracy when it comes to matters involving the highest office in the land.

Such clarifications from the PMD are typically issued when claims circulating in the public domain are deemed to be misleading or factually incorrect, and this instance appears to follow that same pattern.

Why This Matters

Questions surrounding the use and management of Presidential Residences carry significant public interest in Sri Lanka, particularly at a time when citizens remain acutely aware of government expenditure and the responsible use of state resources.

The PMD's intervention signals the administration's intent to maintain transparency on issues that touch directly on the functioning and privileges associated with the presidency.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the claims addressed in the clarification are expected to be made available through official government communication channels. The public has been encouraged to rely on verified statements from authoritative sources rather than unconfirmed reports.