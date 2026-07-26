Trincomalee Scorches as Temperatures Push Towards 40°C Across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka experienced a surge in sweltering heat on Saturday, with several parts of the island recording alarmingly high temperatures, as Trincomalee came within a fraction of the 40°C mark.

Trincomalee Leads the Heat Chart

The eastern coastal city of Trincomalee recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9°C on Saturday, placing it at the top of the country's heat readings for the day. The figure represents one of the most intense temperature recordings seen in the region recently, raising concerns among residents and health authorities alike.

Island-Wide Heat Felt Across Multiple Regions

Trincomalee was not alone in bearing the brunt of the intense conditions. Several other parts of Sri Lanka also registered elevated temperatures on the same day, indicating that the heat was not an isolated phenomenon but rather a broader climatic pattern affecting the island.

A Reminder to Take Precautions

With temperatures approaching historic highs, members of the public are urged to take necessary precautions during the hottest parts of the day. Health officials generally advise the following during periods of extreme heat:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day

Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, particularly between late morning and mid-afternoon

Wear loose, light-coloured clothing to minimise heat absorption

Check on vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and young children

Residents in affected areas are encouraged to monitor official weather updates issued by the Department of Meteorology and to take heed of any advisories that may be issued in the coming days.

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