Rain Expected Across Several Regions as Sri Lanka Sees Mixed Weather on July 26

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for July 26, 2026, indicating that while many parts of the island will remain predominantly dry throughout the day, several areas can expect spells of rainfall.

Showers Likely in Selected Areas

According to the forecast issued at 5.30 a.m. on July 26, a number of regions across the country are expected to experience intermittent showers during the course of the day. Residents in the affected areas are advised to be prepared for wet conditions at various points throughout the day.

Largely Dry Conditions Elsewhere

The remainder of the island is forecast to stay mainly dry, offering fair weather for those in unaffected regions. Despite the generally settled conditions across much of Sri Lanka, meteorological authorities have urged the public to remain attentive to any updates as weather patterns can shift during this time of year.

Public Advised to Stay Alert

Authorities continue to monitor developing weather conditions and may issue further updates as necessary. Members of the public are encouraged to check the latest advisories from the Department of Meteorology for the most current information relevant to their area.

Sri Lankans are reminded that sudden changes in weather, particularly during transitional seasons, can lead to localised flooding and difficult travel conditions, and should plan their activities accordingly.