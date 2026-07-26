Vishmi and Harshitha Centuries Steer Sri Lanka to Victory, Force Decider in ODI Series

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team produced a commanding batting display in the second One Day International, with centuries from Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama setting up a series decider against Pakistan scheduled for Tuesday.

Dominant Batting Performance

The two Sri Lankan batters rose to the occasion under pressure, each registering impressive hundred-run contributions that proved decisive in guiding their side to a convincing win in the second ODI. The victory levels the series at one win apiece, ensuring everything will be settled in the final match.

Vishmi and Harshitha's partnership was the cornerstone of Sri Lanka's strong total, demonstrating the growing depth and confidence within the island nation's women's batting lineup. Both players delivered when it mattered most, combining skill and composure to put Pakistan's bowlers under sustained pressure throughout their innings.

Series Alive Heading Into Decider

With the series now finely poised, all attention turns to Tuesday's decisive third ODI, which promises to be a high-stakes encounter for both sides. Sri Lanka will be buoyed by the momentum gained from this victory, while Pakistan will be looking to regroup and respond.

For Sri Lanka, the performances of Vishmi and Harshitha represent a significant boost heading into the final contest, providing the team management with both confidence and clarity around their batting order.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be eagerly watching Tuesday's decider as the women's side looks to clinch the series and continue building on what has been an encouraging run of form in the shorter format of the game.

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