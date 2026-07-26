Over 1,000 Prisoners Died Behind Bars in Sri Lanka Over Five-Year Period, Figures Reveal

A total of 1,021 inmates lost their lives inside Sri Lanka's prison facilities over a five-year period, according to figures that have come to light, raising serious concerns about the state of the country's correctional system and the welfare of those in custody.

A Troubling Toll Inside Sri Lanka's Prisons

The statistics paint a sobering picture of conditions within the island's detention facilities, where more than a thousand individuals died while serving sentences or awaiting trial over the course of five years. The figures have prompted renewed calls from rights advocates and concerned observers for urgent reforms within the prison system.

Sri Lanka's prisons have long been criticised for severe overcrowding, with the inmate population consistently exceeding the designed capacity of detention facilities across the country. Experts argue that such conditions place enormous strain on healthcare services within prisons and increase the risk of preventable deaths among those held in custody.

Overcrowding and Healthcare Under Scrutiny

The issue of inadequate medical care for prisoners has been a persistent concern raised by human rights organisations monitoring the Sri Lankan prison system. Chronic overcrowding limits the ability of prison authorities to provide timely and adequate healthcare to inmates, many of whom may already be in poor health upon entering custody.

Sri Lanka's prison population has regularly surpassed official capacity limits.

Access to adequate medical treatment for inmates has been an ongoing concern.

Rights groups have repeatedly called for structural reforms within the correctional system.

The revelation of more than 1,000 inmate deaths over five years is expected to intensify pressure on the government and prison authorities to address systemic shortcomings and ensure that the rights and wellbeing of all persons in state custody are properly safeguarded.

Calls for Accountability and Reform

Civil society groups and legal advocates have urged the authorities to conduct thorough investigations into each recorded death, ensure transparency in reporting, and implement meaningful reforms to prevent further loss of life within the prison system.

The government has yet to make a formal public statement in response to the figures. However, prison reform remains a critical issue on Sri Lanka's human rights agenda, with international bodies also closely watching the country's progress in improving conditions for those deprived of their liberty.

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