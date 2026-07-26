Hemas Hospitals and Adora Cosmetic Centre Lead the Way at GlobalHealth Sri Lanka Awards 2026

Sri Lanka's healthcare sector celebrated its finest achievers at the GlobalHealth Sri Lanka Awards 2026, with Hemas Hospitals and Adora Cosmetic Centre emerging as the night's standout performers, claiming the highest number of honours at the prestigious ceremony.

A Night of Recognition for Healthcare Excellence

The GlobalHealth Sri Lanka Awards, widely regarded as one of the most respected platforms recognising outstanding achievement in the island's healthcare industry, brought together leading institutions, medical professionals, and industry stakeholders for an evening dedicated to celebrating innovation, quality, and patient care.

Hemas Hospitals, one of Sri Lanka's most established private hospital networks, distinguished itself by securing multiple accolades across several categories, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in delivering comprehensive medical services to patients across the country.

Adora Cosmetic Centre Also Shines

Alongside Hemas Hospitals, Adora Cosmetic Centre made a significant impression at the awards, matching the haul of honours claimed on the night. The recognition reflects the growing prominence of cosmetic and aesthetic medicine within Sri Lanka's broader healthcare landscape, a sector that has seen considerable expansion in recent years.

A Milestone for Sri Lankan Healthcare

The strong performance of both institutions at this year's awards underscores the rising standards of healthcare delivery in Sri Lanka, with private sector players continuing to invest in world-class facilities, skilled professionals, and patient-centred approaches to treatment.

The GlobalHealth Sri Lanka Awards 2026 served as a timely reminder of the depth of talent and commitment driving the nation's medical sector forward, offering well-deserved recognition to those at the forefront of the industry.