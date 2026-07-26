Bellanwila Restaurant Owner Dies After Saturday Shooting Attack

A 55-year-old restaurant owner has succumbed to injuries sustained during a shooting incident in the Bellanwila area, authorities have confirmed.

The victim, who was struck by gunfire on Saturday (25), was rushed to hospital following the attack but was unable to recover from the severity of his wounds, ultimately passing away while receiving medical treatment.

Shooting Rattles Bellanwila Community

The fatal incident has sent shockwaves through the Bellanwila community, where the deceased was a known local business figure operating a restaurant in the area. Residents have expressed deep concern over the brazen nature of the attack, which occurred during the weekend.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, with authorities working to establish the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement officials are currently pursuing several lines of inquiry as they seek to bring the perpetrators to justice. No arrests have been publicly confirmed at this stage of the investigation.

The death has been recorded, and the case is being handled by the relevant police division. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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