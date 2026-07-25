PM Amarasuriya Calls for Evidence-Based Debate as Parliament Takes Up No-Confidence Motion Against Justice Minister

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stressed that any no-confidence motion brought before Parliament must be grounded in verifiable facts, warning that noise and disruption from members on the floor do not constitute evidence or establish truth.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a parliamentary debate on Friday, July 25, as legislators took up the no-confidence motion filed against the Justice Minister. Dr. Amarasuriya's intervention set a firm tone, urging members of Parliament to rise above political theatrics and engage with the substance of the matter at hand.

Rule of Law at the Centre of Government's Mandate

Speaking with conviction, the Prime Minister reminded Parliament of the broader responsibility the current administration carries on behalf of the Sri Lankan people.

"Our mandate is to establish the rule of law and restore respect and confidence in Sri Lanka's justice system."

Her comments underscored the government's position that the integrity of state institutions, particularly those connected to justice and the legal framework of the country, must not be undermined through politically motivated manoeuvres unsupported by concrete facts.

A Call for Parliamentary Discipline

Dr. Amarasuriya's intervention drew attention to what she described as a pattern of conduct in the chamber where loud objections and disruptions are used as substitutes for factual argument. She made clear that such behaviour would not be accepted as a basis for passing judgment on any minister or official.

The Prime Minister's position signals that the ruling administration intends to defend the no-confidence motion vigorously, placing the burden squarely on its proponents to present credible, fact-based arguments rather than rely on political pressure or procedural disruption.

The debate is expected to continue as opposition members press forward with their case against the Justice Minister, while government allies rally behind the administration's stated commitment to strengthening Sri Lanka's judicial institutions.

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