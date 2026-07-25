Scorching Heat Grips Sri Lanka as Trincomalee Approaches 40°C

Island Nation Swelters Under Intense Heatwave Conditions

Sri Lanka is experiencing a punishing spell of hot weather, with temperatures in Trincomalee climbing dangerously close to 40 degrees Celsius, raising concerns among health authorities and the general public alike.

The eastern coastal city of Trincomalee has emerged as one of the worst-affected areas in the country, with mercury levels nearing the 40°C mark — a threshold that meteorologists and medical professionals consider a serious heat risk for vulnerable populations.

A Nation Under the Sun

The extreme temperatures are being felt across multiple parts of the island, with residents and workers exposed to outdoor conditions bearing the brunt of the oppressive heat. The situation has prompted calls for greater public awareness around heat-related illnesses, hydration, and the importance of limiting exposure during peak afternoon hours.

Health experts urge Sri Lankans to take the following precautions during periods of extreme heat:

Drink plenty of water and stay well hydrated throughout the day

Avoid direct sunlight between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. where possible

Wear lightweight, light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing

Seek shade or air-conditioned environments during the hottest parts of the day

Pay close attention to the wellbeing of elderly individuals, children, and those with underlying health conditions

Trincomalee Among the Hottest Spots

Trincomalee, known for its natural harbour and warm climate, is no stranger to high temperatures — but readings approaching 40°C represent a particularly intense episode even by the region's standards. The dry zone geography of the area makes it especially susceptible to heatwaves during certain periods of the year.

Prolonged exposure to temperatures near or above 40°C can lead to heat exhaustion and heatstroke, both of which require immediate medical attention.

Authorities are continuing to monitor weather patterns across the country as Sri Lanka navigates this challenging period of extreme heat.

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