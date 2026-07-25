Body of Missing Teenage Girl Discovered at Balangoda Quarry

The body of a teenage girl who had been reported missing has been recovered from a quarry in the Balangoda area, according to authorities.

The grim discovery brought an end to what had been an active search for the young woman, whose disappearance had raised serious concern among local residents and law enforcement alike.

Police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death following the recovery of the body at the quarry site. Authorities have not ruled out foul play as they work to establish the exact cause and manner of death.

Investigation Underway

Officers from the Balangoda Police Division are leading the inquiry, with forensic teams deployed to examine the scene and gather evidence. The identity of the deceased has been established, though authorities have yet to make a full public statement regarding the specifics of the case out of respect for the grieving family.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the local community in Balangoda, with many residents expressing deep sorrow and calling for a swift and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

Quarry sites have previously posed safety and security challenges in several parts of Sri Lanka, and this latest incident is expected to draw renewed attention to the monitoring of such locations.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses. Authorities have urged anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.