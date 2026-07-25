Sri Lanka's Dengue Death Toll Climbs to 61 Amid Rising Case Count

Sri Lanka is facing a worsening dengue situation this year, with the number of deaths attributed to the mosquito-borne disease climbing to 61, health authorities have confirmed.

A Growing Public Health Concern

The rising death toll underscores the continued threat that dengue fever poses to communities across the island. Health officials have been monitoring the situation closely as case numbers continue to mount throughout the year, raising alarm among medical professionals and public health experts.

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent and dangerous seasonal illnesses. The disease can escalate rapidly into severe dengue, also known as dengue haemorrhagic fever, which can prove fatal if not treated promptly.

Calls for Public Vigilance

Authorities are urging the public to take preventive measures seriously, particularly as environmental conditions in many parts of the country remain conducive to mosquito breeding. Key steps recommended by health officials include:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes and workplaces

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing

Ensuring proper drainage and waste disposal

Seeking immediate medical attention at the first sign of fever

Early detection and timely medical care remain critical in preventing dengue-related fatalities, health officials stressed.

A Recurring Challenge

Sri Lanka has historically recorded significant dengue outbreaks, with cases typically spiking during and after periods of heavy rainfall when standing water provides ideal breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquito. The current figures serve as a stark reminder that community cooperation and sustained public health efforts are essential in combating the disease.

The Ministry of Health is expected to release further updates as surveillance of the outbreak continues nationwide.

Related Video