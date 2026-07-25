Two Sri Lankan Fishermen Rescued After 36 Days Adrift in Bay of Bengal

Two Sri Lankan fishermen have been rescued off the coast of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, after reportedly spending 36 harrowing days lost at sea in the Bay of Bengal, authorities have confirmed.

Ordeal at Sea

The two men, whose identities have not yet been officially disclosed, are believed to have set out on a fishing voyage before their vessel lost its way, leaving them stranded and drifting across open waters for over a month. The circumstances that caused them to drift so far from Sri Lankan waters remain under investigation.

The fishermen were discovered off Cox's Bazar, a coastal district in southeastern Bangladesh well known for its maritime activity and its position along one of the busiest stretches of the Bay of Bengal. Local authorities and rescue personnel responded to bring the two men safely ashore.

Condition of the Survivors

After more than five weeks at sea with limited access to food and fresh water, the fishermen were reported to be in a weakened condition upon rescue. Medical attention was provided following their recovery. The full extent of their physical condition has not been publicly detailed at this stage.

A Familiar Danger for Sri Lankan Fishermen

The incident highlights the persistent dangers faced by Sri Lankan fishing communities who venture into deep and often unpredictable waters in search of their livelihoods. The Bay of Bengal, despite being a vital fishing ground for communities across South and Southeast Asia, is notorious for sudden weather changes and strong currents that can overwhelm small fishing vessels.

Sri Lankan fishermen have in the past been rescued or detained in the waters of neighbouring countries, underscoring the vulnerability of those who depend on the sea for their survival.

Diplomatic channels between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are expected to facilitate the safe repatriation of the two fishermen once they have received the necessary medical care and completed any required formalities with Bangladeshi authorities.

Repatriation Expected

Sri Lankan diplomatic officials are likely to coordinate with their Bangladeshi counterparts to arrange for the men's return home. Their families in Sri Lanka are yet to be officially named in public reports, though it is understood that efforts are being made to notify next of kin.

The rescue has been widely welcomed, with many expressing relief that the two men survived what would have been an extraordinarily difficult ordeal on the open sea.