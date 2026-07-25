Body of Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Recovered from Balangoda Quarry

The search for a 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing earlier this week came to a tragic end after her body was discovered inside a quarry in the Kajuwatta area of Mahawalathenna, Balangoda.

Authorities confirmed the grim discovery after a search operation was mounted following the teenager's disappearance. The body was found within the quarry premises, raising serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Search Ends in Tragedy

The girl had been reported missing to local authorities earlier in the week, prompting an immediate search effort in the area. The recovery of her remains from the quarry site has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Police have launched a full investigation into the incident to determine the cause of death and establish the events leading up to her disappearance. It remains unclear at this stage whether foul play was involved.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently treating the matter with utmost seriousness, and further investigations are being conducted by the relevant police division. Forensic examinations are expected to provide greater clarity on the circumstances of the young girl's death.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns among communities regarding the safety of young people in rural areas of Sri Lanka. Local residents have expressed deep grief and shock over the loss of the teenager.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses.