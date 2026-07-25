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Foreign National Nabbed with Rs. 100 Million Worth of Cocaine in Sri Lanka

25 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments

Major Drug Bust as Authorities Apprehend Foreign Suspect

Sri Lankan authorities have made a significant drug-related arrest after a foreign national was taken into custody carrying cocaine with an estimated street value exceeding Rs. 100 million, according to reports.

Large Cocaine Haul Seized

The arrest marks one of the more substantial drug seizures in recent times, with the cocaine consignment valued at over one hundred million rupees. The identity and nationality of the foreign suspect have not been fully disclosed at this stage of the investigation.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the suspect was apprehended while in possession of the illicit substance, raising serious concerns about Sri Lanka being used as a transit or destination point for international drug trafficking networks.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case, with officials working to determine the origin of the cocaine, its intended destination, and whether the arrested individual is connected to any broader drug trafficking operation.

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified efforts to crack down on drug smuggling, with law enforcement agencies conducting regular operations targeting both local and international narcotics networks.

Rising Concern Over Drug Trafficking

The seizure once again highlights the persistent challenge Sri Lanka faces in combating the flow of illegal drugs into and through the island. Officials have repeatedly called for stronger international cooperation to dismantle trafficking rings that exploit the country's strategic location in the Indian Ocean region.

Further details regarding the case are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

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N
Nadeesha Kumari 25 Jul 2026

hang him. no mercy for drug traffickers in this country

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 25 Jul 2026

100 million worth and he came through the airport? goverment sleeping or what

H
Hashini Madushani 25 Jul 2026

good catch. but who brought him here in the first place, thats the question

A
Amila Rajapaksha 25 Jul 2026

exactly. someone local must be involved no

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