Supreme Court to Hear Petition Over Namal Rajapaksa's Alleged Unpaid Rs. 2.68 Million Electricity Bill

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has scheduled a hearing for December 4 regarding a fundamental rights petition that raises serious questions about alleged unpaid electricity bills linked to politician Namal Rajapaksa, with the case drawing sharp public attention over what petitioners describe as a glaring double standard in how the Ceylon Electricity Board enforces payment obligations.

Small Bill, Swift Disconnection — Large Bill, No Action

At the heart of the petition lies a striking contrast that has fuelled public outrage. According to the petition, an ordinary electricity consumer had their power supply disconnected over an outstanding balance of just Rs. 7,390 — a relatively modest sum. Meanwhile, the petitioners allege that a bill amounting to Rs. 2.68 million, said to be connected to a wedding function associated with Namal Rajapaksa, remains unpaid without any comparable enforcement action being taken by the relevant authorities.

The petition argues that this disparity constitutes a violation of fundamental rights, suggesting that the law is being applied selectively depending on the status and political connections of the individual involved.

Fundamental Rights at Stake

The case has been brought before the Supreme Court as a fundamental rights petition, a legal avenue available to Sri Lankan citizens when they believe their constitutionally guaranteed rights have been infringed upon by state institutions or officials. The petitioners appear to contend that equal treatment under the law is being denied when a powerful political figure allegedly faces no consequences for a bill hundreds of times larger than one that caused an ordinary citizen to lose electricity access.

The Ceylon Electricity Board, as a state institution, is expected to apply its billing and disconnection policies uniformly across all consumers regardless of their social or political standing.

December 4 Hearing Scheduled

The Supreme Court has fixed December 4 as the date on which the petition will be taken up for hearing. The case is expected to attract considerable interest from civil society groups and members of the public who have long raised concerns about accountability and the rule of law in Sri Lanka, particularly when prominent political figures are involved.

As the hearing date approaches, the petition is likely to reignite broader discussions about equal treatment before the law and whether state utility providers operate free from political influence when pursuing outstanding dues.

Related Video