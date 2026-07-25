Sri Lanka Locks In 10% US Tariff Rate as Apparel Industry Hails Government's Diplomatic Win

Sri Lanka has secured a favourable 10% tariff rate under United States trade policy following the conclusion of Section 301 investigations conducted by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), a development that has drawn widespread praise from the country's apparel and textile sector.

A Significant Trade Outcome for Sri Lanka

The USTR's announcement confirmed the finalisation of its Section 301 investigations, which examined countries' capacity to impose and effectively enforce prohibitions on the importation of goods produced with forced labour. Of the nations reviewed, 18 countries — Sri Lanka among them — were placed in the favourable 10% tariff bracket, while the remaining 42 countries face higher rates.

The outcome is being viewed as a major diplomatic and economic achievement for Sri Lanka, particularly at a time when the country is working to rebuild investor confidence and stabilise its export-driven economy following the financial crisis of recent years.

JAAF Commends Presidential Leadership

The Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF), the apex body representing Sri Lanka's garment and textile industry, moved swiftly to express its gratitude, crediting the President and the government for what it described as decisive and timely action in securing the outcome.

The apparel sector is one of Sri Lanka's most vital export industries, generating billions of dollars in annual foreign exchange earnings and employing hundreds of thousands of workers across the island. Any adverse shift in US tariff policy would have carried significant consequences for factory owners, workers, and the broader economy.

What the Section 301 Process Involves

Section 301 of the US Trade Act grants the USTR authority to investigate and respond to foreign trade practices deemed unfair or harmful to American commerce. In this instance, the investigations focused specifically on whether countries have robust legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms to prevent goods made through forced labour from entering global supply chains.

Sri Lanka's placement in the lower tariff category signals that American trade authorities view the country's regulatory standards and enforcement record in a positive light — a recognition that carries weight well beyond the immediate tariff benefit.

Broader Implications for Sri Lankan Exports

The United States remains one of Sri Lanka's most important export destinations, with apparel and textiles accounting for a substantial share of bilateral trade. Retaining a competitive tariff rate helps Sri Lankan manufacturers stay attractive to American buyers compared with rivals in higher-tariff nations.

Sri Lanka is among 18 countries placed on the 10% tariff rate

The remaining 42 reviewed countries face comparatively higher tariff burdens

The apparel sector stands to benefit most directly from the competitive advantage

The outcome reinforces Sri Lanka's standing as a responsible and compliant trade partner

Industry observers note that maintaining this status will require continued vigilance on labour standards and supply chain transparency, areas in which Sri Lanka's garment industry has invested significantly in recent years to differentiate itself as an ethical sourcing destination.

The government's engagement with US trade authorities at a critical juncture has helped protect thousands of jobs and preserve Sri Lanka's competitiveness in one of the world's most important consumer markets.

With Sri Lanka's economic recovery still a work in progress, the confirmation of a 10% tariff rate is expected to provide a measure of stability and confidence to exporters, investors, and workers in the months ahead.

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