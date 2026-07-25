Two Maldivian Nationals Nabbed in Sri Lanka on Drug Smuggling Charges

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested two Maldivian nationals in connection with drug smuggling, in a development that underscores growing concerns over cross-border narcotics trafficking in the Indian Ocean region.

Arrests Made on Sri Lankan Soil

The two individuals, both citizens of the Maldives, were apprehended by Sri Lankan law enforcement as part of an operation targeting illegal drug activity. The arrests highlight the continued efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to crack down on international drug networks operating through the island nation.

Regional Drug Trafficking Concerns

Sri Lanka has increasingly been identified as both a transit point and a destination for narcotics moving through South Asia and the broader Indian Ocean corridor. The involvement of foreign nationals in such operations has raised alarm among regional security agencies, prompting closer cooperation between neighbouring countries.

The Maldives itself has been grappling with a serious drug problem in recent years, with authorities there working to stem the flow of narcotics into the island archipelago. Cases involving Maldivian citizens being apprehended abroad for drug-related offences have added further pressure on Male to address the issue at its roots.

Investigation Ongoing

Sri Lankan authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter. It remains unclear at this stage what specific substances were involved or the full extent of the alleged smuggling network the two individuals are believed to be connected to.

Further details are expected to emerge as the legal proceedings progress.