BASL Fires Back at NPP MP Over 'Political Deal' Allegations, Demands Claim Be Repeated Outside Parliament

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has issued a firm rebuttal to allegations levelled in Parliament by National People's Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Asitha Niroshana, who accused the organisation of being involved in a so-called "political deal."

BASL Denies Any Political Arrangement

The Bar Association categorically rejected the MP's claims, describing them as baseless and damaging to the integrity of one of Sri Lanka's most prominent legal bodies. In a strongly worded response, the BASL made clear that no such political arrangement existed and that the allegations were without foundation.

Challenge Issued to MP

Going a step further, the BASL challenged MP Niroshana to repeat his allegations outside the walls of Parliament, where he would not be protected by parliamentary privilege. The association's challenge is widely seen as a signal of its intent to pursue legal action should the MP choose to make the same claims in a public forum without the immunity that parliamentary proceedings afford.

Parliamentary Privilege Under Scrutiny

The incident has drawn attention to the use of parliamentary privilege in Sri Lanka, which shields lawmakers from legal liability for statements made during parliamentary sessions. Critics have long argued that this protection is at times misused to make unsubstantiated accusations against individuals and institutions that have no equivalent platform to defend themselves.

The BASL, which represents thousands of legal professionals across the island, plays a significant role in upholding the rule of law and advocating for judicial independence in Sri Lanka. Any allegations of political entanglement are therefore considered particularly serious and sensitive.

Calls for Accountability

Legal observers and civil society voices have called on MP Niroshana to either substantiate his claims with credible evidence or retract the allegations. The episode is expected to intensify ongoing debates about the responsibilities of elected representatives when making public accusations against professional bodies and institutions.

As of the time of publication, MP Niroshana had not responded publicly to the BASL's challenge. The Bar Association indicated it would be monitoring the situation closely and reserved the right to take all necessary steps to protect its reputation and that of its members.