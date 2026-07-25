ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Ousted Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations in Landmark Vote

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor Karim Khan has been removed from his position following a vote by the Assembly of States Parties, his legal representatives have confirmed, in a development that has sent shockwaves through the international legal community.

Historic Vote Seals Khan's Removal

The Assembly of States Parties, the governing body of the ICC, cast its vote on Friday to remove Khan from the influential role he has held at the world's foremost international criminal tribunal. The decision marks a significant and unprecedented moment in the court's history, as Khan became one of the most senior figures ever to be ousted from the institution.

Khan's legal team moved swiftly to respond to the outcome, characterising the removal as politically motivated rather than grounded in genuine concerns over conduct. His representatives have firmly pushed back against the allegations of sexual misconduct that formed the basis of the proceedings against him.

Allegations and Denials

The sexual misconduct claims against Khan had been circulating within international legal circles for some time prior to the vote, casting a long shadow over his tenure as prosecutor. His legal team maintains that the accusations were used as a tool by political actors seeking to undermine both Khan personally and the broader work of the ICC.

Khan's representatives described the removal as a politically driven process, suggesting that the allegations were leveraged to achieve an outcome that served certain geopolitical interests.

ICC Under Mounting Pressure

The removal comes at a particularly turbulent time for the ICC, which has been facing significant international backlash in recent months. The court has found itself at the centre of controversy following high-profile decisions and warrants that have drawn sharp criticism from powerful nations, adding a layer of complexity to the internal proceedings surrounding Khan.

Critics and supporters alike are now closely watching how the ICC navigates this moment of institutional vulnerability, with questions being raised about the court's independence, credibility, and its ability to carry out its mandate free from external political interference.

What Comes Next

With Khan's removal now confirmed, attention turns to the process of identifying and appointing a successor to lead the ICC's prosecutorial office. The individual who steps into the role will inherit not only the court's active caseload but also the considerable challenge of restoring confidence in an institution that is currently under intense global scrutiny.

For Sri Lanka and other nations party to the Rome Statute, the developments at the ICC carry particular significance, as the court's stability and impartiality remain central to the broader framework of international justice and accountability.

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