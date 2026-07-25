Media Groups Unite in Calling on Government to Scrap Controversial Media Professionals Bill

The Sri Lanka Press Institute (SLPI) and a coalition of prominent media organisations have voiced strong opposition to the proposed Chartered Institute of Media Professionals of Sri Lanka (CIMP) Bill, jointly calling on the Government to withdraw the legislation entirely and enter into meaningful dialogue with key industry stakeholders before proceeding further.

A United Front Against the Bill

The collective pushback from the country's leading press and media bodies marks a significant moment of unified resistance within Sri Lanka's media landscape. The organisations have made clear that the Bill, in its current form, is unacceptable and that any framework governing media professionals must be developed in close consultation with those directly affected by it.

Why the Bill Is Being Opposed

Critics of the proposed legislation argue that the establishment of a chartered institute with authority over media professionals raises serious concerns about press freedom and editorial independence. The fear among media groups is that such a body could be used as a tool to regulate — and potentially suppress — the work of journalists and other media practitioners in Sri Lanka.

The SLPI and allied organisations have urged the Government to withdraw the Bill and engage in transparent consultations with media stakeholders before introducing any such regulatory framework.

Calls for Genuine Dialogue

Rather than an outright rejection of all regulation, the media bodies appear open to constructive engagement, provided that any future framework is shaped by the industry itself. Their key demands include:

Immediate withdrawal of the CIMP Bill in its current form

Structured and inclusive consultations with media organisations and press freedom advocates

A transparent legislative process that safeguards journalistic independence

The development comes at a time when press freedom in Sri Lanka remains a closely watched issue both domestically and internationally. Media rights advocates have long cautioned against legislation that could give the state undue influence over the functioning of the country's press.

It remains to be seen how the Government will respond to the growing pressure from the media sector, but the unified stance of the SLPI and its allied organisations signals that any attempt to push the Bill through without broader consultation is likely to face sustained and organised resistance.