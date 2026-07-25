Sri Lanka's Private Sector Hails US Move to Ease Labour-Related Tariff Burden

A leading Sri Lankan private sector organisation has expressed its support for a recent reduction in United States tariffs tied to labour-related concerns, describing the development as a positive step for the island nation's export-driven industries.

A Welcome Development for Sri Lankan Exporters

The private sector body welcomed the tariff reduction, signalling cautious optimism among Sri Lankan business circles that have long sought improved access to one of the country's most important trading partners. The United States remains a critical destination for Sri Lankan exports, particularly in the apparel and manufacturing sectors, making any easing of trade barriers a matter of significant economic consequence.

Labour Standards at the Heart of the Dispute

The tariffs in question had been linked to labour-related considerations, reflecting ongoing global scrutiny of workplace standards and workers' rights within supply chains. Sri Lankan exporters have faced pressure in recent years to demonstrate compliance with international labour norms as part of broader trade and preferential access arrangements.

The reduction is seen as an acknowledgement of progress made by Sri Lanka in addressing such concerns, and the private sector body indicated it would continue to work towards maintaining and improving those standards going forward.

Implications for Trade and Economic Recovery

For Sri Lanka, still navigating its path to economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of 2022, any improvement in export conditions carries considerable weight. The apparel sector alone accounts for a substantial share of the country's foreign exchange earnings, employing hundreds of thousands of workers, the majority of whom are women.

Business leaders are hopeful that the development could pave the way for further trade facilitation measures between the two countries, strengthening Sri Lanka's competitive position against regional rivals in key export markets.

The private sector body urged the government to capitalise on this momentum by pursuing deeper trade engagement with the United States, including the possibility of a more structured bilateral trade framework that could offer long-term certainty for Sri Lankan businesses.

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