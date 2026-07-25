ICC's Anti-Corruption Chief Holds High-Level Talks With Sri Lanka Sports Minister Over LPL Match-Fixing Investigation

The International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Unit has intensified its involvement in the ongoing investigation into alleged match-fixing within the Lanka Premier League, with the unit's chief travelling to Sri Lanka for a high-level meeting with the country's Sports Minister.

Top-Level Engagement

The visit signals a significant escalation in the ICC's direct engagement with Sri Lankan authorities over the matter, as concerns surrounding the integrity of the domestic Twenty20 tournament continue to mount. The face-to-face discussions between the Anti-Corruption Unit chief and the Sports Minister underscore the seriousness with which both the global governing body and local officials are treating the allegations.

LPL Under Scrutiny

The Lanka Premier League, which has served as one of Sri Lanka's flagship franchise cricket competitions since its inception, now finds itself at the centre of a fixing probe that has drawn international attention. Allegations of match manipulation have cast a shadow over the tournament, prompting authorities at both domestic and global levels to coordinate their investigative efforts.

A Joint Approach

The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit is widely regarded as the sport's foremost body in tackling corruption, and its direct intervention alongside Sri Lankan sporting authorities suggests that the investigation has taken on considerable urgency. The unit routinely works in collaboration with national boards and government officials when probing potential breaches of cricket's anti-corruption code.

Sri Lankan cricket fans and stakeholders will be watching developments closely, as the outcome of this investigation is likely to have significant implications for the future credibility and governance of the Lanka Premier League.

The meeting between the ICC's Anti-Corruption chief and Sri Lanka's Sports Minister marks one of the most prominent steps taken to date in addressing the alleged fixing scandal surrounding the LPL.

Further details regarding the scope of the investigation and any individuals or franchises under scrutiny are expected to emerge as the probe progresses. Both the ICC and Sri Lankan authorities have yet to make a formal public statement detailing the specific findings or the next steps to be taken.

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