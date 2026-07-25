Police Uncover Major Cache of Expired Agrochemicals Fitted with Fraudulent Labels

Sri Lanka Police have made a significant seizure of expired agricultural chemicals that were allegedly being readied for distribution and sale to unsuspecting buyers, authorities have confirmed.

Wide Range of Products Discovered

The haul included a substantial quantity of out-of-date pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and fertiliser products, all of which had reportedly passed their expiry dates. Investigators believe the items were being fraudulently repackaged or relabelled in an apparent attempt to conceal their expired status and pass them off as genuine, market-ready goods.

Serious Threat to Farmers and Agriculture

The discovery has raised serious concerns among agricultural authorities and farming communities across the island. The sale of expired and mislabelled agrochemicals poses a grave risk not only to crop yields but also to the health and livelihoods of Sri Lanka's farming families, who depend on effective and safe inputs to sustain their harvests.

Expired pesticides and herbicides can fail to control pests and weeds, leading to significant crop losses

Degraded chemical compounds may cause unexpected toxicity, endangering farmers and consumers alike

Fraudulent labelling undermines consumer trust and distorts the legitimate agrochemical market

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing their investigation into the origins of the seized stock and the network behind its alleged distribution. Authorities have urged farmers and agricultural suppliers to remain vigilant when purchasing chemical inputs and to verify product authenticity and expiry dates before use.

Farmers are advised to purchase agrochemicals only from registered and reputable dealers, and to report any suspicious products or activity to the nearest police station or agricultural regulatory authority.

The seizure underscores growing concerns about the infiltration of substandard and counterfeit agrochemicals into Sri Lanka's agricultural supply chain, a problem that experts warn could have lasting consequences for the country's food security if left unchecked.