Scattered Showers Expected Across Western and Southern Regions While Rest of Island Stays Dry

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 25 July 2026, predicting a mixed picture across the island, with isolated showers anticipated in several provinces while dry conditions dominate elsewhere.

Showers for the West and South

According to the forecast, released at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, residents in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces should be prepared for a few spells of rain throughout the day. The districts of Galle and Matara in the Southern Province are also expected to receive scattered showers.

Commuters and outdoor workers in Colombo and its surrounding areas, as well as those in Kandy's neighbouring districts and the Kurunegala region, are advised to carry rain gear as conditions could turn wet at short notice.

Dry Conditions Elsewhere

For the remainder of the country, the Meteorology Department has forecast largely dry weather. Residents in the Northern, Eastern, Central, Uva, and Southern provinces — outside of Galle and Matara — can expect fair conditions to prevail during the day.

Members of the public are encouraged to stay updated through official meteorological advisories, as weather patterns can shift during the island's seasonal transition periods.