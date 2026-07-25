Fort Magistrate Issues Arrest Warrant Against Jaffna District MP Ramanathan Archchuna

The Fort Magistrate's Court has issued an arrest warrant against Jaffna District Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archchuna after the lawmaker failed to appear before the court in connection with a pending criminal case.

MP and Sureties Absent from Proceedings

The warrant was issued yesterday after neither the MP nor his bail sureties were present when the matter was called up before the Fort Magistrate. Court officials confirmed that the absence of both Archchuna and his guarantors prompted the magistrate to take the step of ordering his arrest.

Legal Obligations Ignored

As a sitting Member of Parliament representing the Jaffna District, Archchuna remains bound by the same legal obligations as any other citizen appearing before the courts. His failure to honour his bail conditions and attend the scheduled hearing has drawn the attention of the judiciary, which moved swiftly to enforce compliance.

The issuance of an arrest warrant against a sitting parliamentarian underscores the courts' position that elected office does not exempt an individual from fulfilling their legal duties.

Further details regarding the nature of the pending case have not yet been made publicly available. The matter is expected to be taken up again once the warrant is executed and the MP is produced before the Fort Magistrate's Court.

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