Elderly Spanish Traveller Caught Smuggling Cocaine Worth Rs. 110 Million Through Bandaranaike Airport

Sri Lanka Customs officials have arrested a 79-year-old Spanish national after discovering nearly 2.2 kilograms of cocaine hidden within his delayed baggage at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), authorities confirmed.

Drugs Found in Delayed Luggage

The contraband, estimated to be worth approximately Rs. 110 million, was uncovered during a routine inspection of the elderly traveller's baggage, which had arrived at the airport after a delay. The discovery was made by customs officers stationed at BIA, who flagged the suspicious consignment for further examination.

The cocaine had been carefully concealed within the luggage, in what authorities are treating as a deliberate attempt to smuggle the illegal substance into the country.

Suspect in Custody

The Spanish national, whose identity has not been officially released, was taken into custody following the find. Given his age of 79, the arrest has drawn significant attention, with investigators looking into the circumstances surrounding his travel and the origins of the seized narcotics.

Sri Lanka Customs handed the suspect over to the relevant law enforcement authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Growing Concern Over Drug Smuggling

The incident highlights the ongoing challenge Sri Lankan authorities face in combating international drug trafficking through the country's main international gateway. BIA remains a key point of entry monitored closely by customs and narcotics enforcement officials.

Quantity of cocaine seized: approximately 2.2 kilograms

Estimated street value: Rs. 110 million

Nationality of suspect: Spanish

Age of suspect: 79 years

Location of arrest: Bandaranaike International Airport

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to drug smuggling, as Sri Lanka continues to strengthen its border security measures against narcotics trafficking.

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