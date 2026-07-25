Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Cases Surpass 80,000 With Nearly 2,400 New Infections Daily

Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe and worsening dengue outbreak, with the total number of confirmed infections for the year surpassing the 80,000 mark, according to the latest official health surveillance figures.

Alarming Daily Case Counts

Official data recorded 80,114 dengue cases across the island as of midnight on July 23, reflecting an average of approximately 2,391 new infections detected every single day. Health authorities have also confirmed 59 dengue-related deaths so far this year, underlining the deadly toll the mosquito-borne disease continues to exact on the population.

A Public Health Emergency Unfolding

The scale of the outbreak has raised serious concerns among medical professionals and public health officials, who warn that the situation demands urgent and coordinated action at both the community and government levels. The rapid pace at which cases are mounting suggests that existing control measures have yet to bring the epidemic under meaningful containment.

What the Public Should Know

Health authorities continue to urge the public to take preventive steps to reduce mosquito breeding grounds. Key recommendations include:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes, including in flowerpots, tyres, and containers

Using mosquito repellents and wearing protective clothing, particularly during dawn and dusk

Seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, or skin rashes develop

Cooperating with public health inspectors conducting home visits and area inspections

A Recurring National Challenge

Dengue fever remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent public health challenges, with outbreaks recurring annually and typically intensifying during and after the monsoon seasons when conditions favour mosquito proliferation. This year's figures, however, point to a trajectory that is outpacing previous years at a concerning rate.

Health officials have stressed that community participation is not optional — it is essential. Every household that eliminates a potential breeding site contributes directly to slowing the spread of the disease.

Authorities are expected to issue further guidance as the situation develops, and the public is advised to remain vigilant and stay informed through official health communications.

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