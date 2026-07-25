Showers and Strong Winds Expected Across Several Sri Lankan Provinces Today

Residents in several parts of Sri Lanka should prepare for unsettled weather conditions today, with showers and strong winds forecast across a number of provinces and districts.

Affected Regions

The Department of Meteorology has indicated that a few showers are likely to affect the following areas during the course of the day:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-western Province

Galle District

Matara District

Public Advisory

Members of the public in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities or travelling on the roads. Strong winds accompanying the showers may cause disruptions, and residents are encouraged to stay updated on the latest weather bulletins issued by the relevant authorities.

Motorists and commuters are urged to exercise caution, as wet road conditions can significantly increase the risk of accidents. Fishermen and those involved in coastal activities in the Galle and Matara districts should also take heed of the forecast before venturing out to sea.

Further weather updates are expected to be issued by the Department of Meteorology as conditions develop throughout the day.

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