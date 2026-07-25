Sri Lanka Locks In 10% US Tariff Rate as Apparel Industry Hails Government's Swift Diplomacy

Sri Lanka has successfully secured a 10% tariff rate on exports to the United States, delivering a significant boost to the island nation's trade outlook amid a turbulent global tariff landscape. The achievement has drawn widespread praise from the country's key export industry, with the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) publicly commending President and the broader government for their decisive handling of the negotiations.

A Critical Win for Sri Lanka's Export Sector

The 10% rate represents a favourable outcome for Sri Lanka, particularly when compared to the significantly higher tariff figures that had been floated during the United States' sweeping review of trade arrangements with multiple countries. For a nation whose export economy is heavily anchored by the garment and apparel sector, the secured rate carries considerable economic weight.

Sri Lanka's apparel industry is one of the country's largest foreign exchange earners, employing hundreds of thousands of workers — a substantial portion of them women — and contributing billions of dollars annually to the national economy. Any sharp increase in US tariffs could have threatened both factory output and employment across the sector.

JAAF Praises Presidential Leadership

The Joint Apparel Association Forum, the apex body representing Sri Lanka's garment manufacturing industry, moved quickly to acknowledge the outcome, issuing a formal statement of gratitude directed at the President and the government.

JAAF credited the leadership's prompt and strategic engagement with United States trade authorities as instrumental in arriving at a tariff figure that preserves the competitiveness of Sri Lankan exports in the American market.

The forum underscored that the result reflects the kind of proactive economic diplomacy that the industry had long called for, particularly during periods of global trade uncertainty.

Broader Trade Context

The development comes against the backdrop of significant shifts in US trade policy, which have seen Washington reassess tariff arrangements with a wide range of trading partners. Several competing garment-exporting nations in the region have faced steeper rates, which industry observers note could present Sri Lanka with a relative competitive advantage in attracting American buyers.

Government officials have indicated that maintaining and strengthening Sri Lanka's trade ties with the United States remains a priority, and that further efforts to deepen the bilateral economic relationship are expected to continue in the months ahead.

For the tens of thousands of workers employed across Sri Lanka's apparel factories, the news offers a measure of stability at a time when the country is still navigating its post-economic crisis recovery.