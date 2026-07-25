Two Suspects Wanted Over Wattala Shooting Nabbed in India After Illegal Sea Crossing

Two Sri Lankan nationals suspected of involvement in a shooting incident in Wattala have been arrested in India after allegedly fleeing the country illegally by sea, authorities confirmed.

The suspects are said to have travelled by boat to Dhanushkodi, the southern Indian coastal town situated at the tip of Tamil Nadu's Pamban Island, where they were intercepted by India's Marine Police on Friday.

Illegal Sea Crossing Leads to Capture

The two individuals are believed to have made use of the narrow stretch of water separating Sri Lanka from India in an attempt to evade law enforcement following the shooting incident in Wattala, a suburb located on the outskirts of Colombo.

Indian Marine Police, who routinely patrol the sensitive coastal waters between the two countries, detained the pair upon their arrival at Dhanushkodi, a location historically used as a crossing point between Sri Lanka and India.

Investigation Ongoing

Sri Lankan authorities are expected to coordinate with their Indian counterparts regarding the repatriation of the suspects to facilitate further investigation into the Wattala shooting.

The arrests highlight the close maritime cooperation between Sri Lanka and India in monitoring illegal crossings across the Palk Strait, which has long been a concern for both nations' law enforcement agencies.

Further details regarding the nature of the Wattala shooting incident and the identities of the suspects are anticipated to be released as the investigation progresses.

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