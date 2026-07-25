Sri Lanka to Introduce House Arrest Legislation as Prisons Buckle Under Overcrowding Crisis

The Sri Lankan government is moving to introduce a house arrest law as part of efforts to address the chronic overcrowding plaguing the country's prison system, according to reports emerging from Colombo.

A System Under Strain

Sri Lanka's prisons have long struggled with severe overcrowding, a problem that has drawn concern from human rights advocates and corrections officials alike. The facilities, many of which were built decades ago, are holding far more inmates than they were designed to accommodate, placing enormous pressure on resources, staff, and the welfare of those detained.

The proposed house arrest legislation is being positioned as a meaningful step toward alleviating that burden, offering an alternative to custodial sentencing for eligible individuals and reducing the number of people held within prison walls at any given time.

What the Legislation Could Mean

While full details of the proposed law have yet to be made public, house arrest provisions typically allow individuals convicted of certain offences — or those on remand — to serve their sentences or await trial within their own homes under specific conditions and monitoring arrangements.

Reduced pressure on overcrowded prison facilities

Lower costs associated with housing and feeding inmates

Potential for improved rehabilitation outcomes for low-risk offenders

Greater use of monitoring technology as an alternative to incarceration

A Long-Overdue Reform

Prison reform advocates in Sri Lanka have for years called on successive governments to explore non-custodial sentencing options and modernise the country's correctional framework. The current proposal signals that the administration is finally prepared to take legislative action on the issue.

Overcrowding in Sri Lanka's prisons has been a persistent and well-documented problem, with the system regularly operating at multiples of its intended capacity.

It remains to be seen how quickly the government intends to table the legislation in Parliament and what safeguards will be built into the framework to ensure public safety while extending relief to the prison system. Observers will be watching closely as further details emerge in the weeks ahead.