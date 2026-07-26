BCCI to Announce India's Test Squad for Sri Lanka Series by Tuesday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to reveal the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka no later than Tuesday, the board's secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed.

Selection Announcement Imminent

Saikia's confirmation has sparked considerable anticipation among cricket fans across South Asia, with selectors expected to finalise the squad ahead of what promises to be a highly competitive bilateral series between the two neighbouring cricketing nations.

The announcement comes as Indian cricket continues to navigate a period of transition, with the national selection committee tasked with identifying the right combination of players for the Test format.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the series represents a significant opportunity to test themselves against one of the world's premier Test sides on home soil. The Lankan Lions will be eager to put in a strong performance in front of their home crowd, making the composition of India's touring party of keen interest to local fans and cricket administrators alike.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board is expected to be closely monitoring the Indian squad announcement as the hosts finalise their own preparations for the series.

Anticipation Builds

With the BCCI secretary personally confirming the timeline, cricket enthusiasts can expect clarity on India's Test squad within days. Selection decisions — particularly around key positions such as the captaincy, opening partnerships, and the pace bowling attack — are likely to dominate discussions in the lead-up to the official announcement.

Further details regarding the exact schedule and venues for the Test series are anticipated to follow shortly after the squad is made public.

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