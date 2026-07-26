Miracle at Sea: Sri Lankan Father and Son Rescued After 36 Days Adrift Near Cox's Bazar

In a remarkable tale of survival against extraordinary odds, a Sri Lankan father and his son have been rescued off the coast of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, after spending 36 harrowing days adrift at sea.

A Desperate Ordeal at Sea

The two Sri Lankan nationals were discovered by rescuers in the waters near Cox's Bazar, the popular Bangladeshi coastal city, after more than a month lost at sea. The pair had endured over five weeks on open waters, battling the elements in what authorities are describing as a miraculous feat of human endurance and survival.

Details surrounding how the father and son initially became stranded at sea have not been fully confirmed, but the duration of their ordeal — 36 days adrift — underscores the life-threatening nature of their situation and the extraordinary circumstances of their eventual rescue.

Rescue Operation

Rescue teams operating off the Cox's Bazar coastline located the duo and brought them safely to shore. The condition of the two survivors following their rescue has not been disclosed in full detail, though it is expected that after more than a month without reliable access to food and fresh water, both men would require immediate medical attention and care.

Relief for Families Back Home

The news of the rescue will bring immense relief to the family and loved ones of the two men back in Sri Lanka, who had undoubtedly endured weeks of anguish and uncertainty over their fate.

Sri Lankan authorities are expected to be in contact with their Bangladeshi counterparts to facilitate the repatriation of the father and son and ensure they receive the necessary support following their traumatic experience at sea.

A Story of Resilience

This incident serves as yet another sobering reminder of the dangers faced by those who find themselves lost or stranded in open ocean conditions. The survival of both men after 36 days adrift stands as a powerful testament to human resilience and the will to endure even the most desperate of circumstances.

Further details regarding the identities of the two survivors, the circumstances of their ordeal, and the efforts to return them to Sri Lanka are expected to emerge as investigations and diplomatic processes proceed.