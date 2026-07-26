Two Sri Lankan Fishermen Rescued After Drifting in Bay of Bengal for 36 Days

Two Sri Lankan fishermen have been rescued off the coast of Maheshkhali in Bangladesh after spending a harrowing 36 days adrift at sea, bringing an end to what must have been an agonising ordeal for both the men and their families back home.

Rescued After More Than a Month at Sea

The two fishermen were discovered near Maheshkhali, a coastal island district in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, after their vessel apparently lost its way in the Bay of Bengal. The men had been drifting for over five weeks before finally being located and brought to safety by local authorities.

Details surrounding how their boat came to drift so far from Sri Lankan waters have not been fully disclosed, but such incidents are not uncommon in the Bay of Bengal, where unpredictable weather conditions and strong currents can quickly overpower small fishing vessels.

A Dangerous Reality for Sri Lankan Fishermen

The rescue serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by fishing communities across Sri Lanka, many of whom venture into open and often treacherous waters as part of their daily livelihoods. Fishing remains one of the most vital yet perilous occupations in the island nation, with thousands of men and women dependent on the sea for their survival.

The fishermen drifted at sea for a total of 36 days before being rescued.

They were found near Maheshkhali in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district.

Bangladeshi authorities were involved in the rescue operation.

Authorities to Facilitate Return

Following their rescue, the two men are expected to be processed through the relevant diplomatic and consular channels to facilitate their safe return to Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident at the time of reporting.

The rescue has drawn attention once again to the need for improved safety measures, emergency communication equipment, and regional maritime cooperation to protect the lives of fishermen operating in shared and international waters across South and Southeast Asia.

Thirty-six days adrift in open sea is an extraordinary test of human endurance, and the survival of these two men is nothing short of remarkable.

Further details regarding the identities of the fishermen and their current medical condition are yet to be officially confirmed.

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