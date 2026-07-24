Yupun Fires Back at Sports Minister Over "Misleading" $300,000 Demand Claim

Sri Lankan sprint sensation Yupun Abeykoon has publicly pushed back against statements made by the Sports Minister, firmly denying that he ever demanded US$300,000 from the Government as a precondition for continuing his athletic career.

Sprinter Calls Out Misleading Narrative

Abeykoon, who has carved out a reputation as one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated track and field athletes in recent memory, expressed his disappointment over what he described as a misleading characterisation of his position. The sprinter made clear that the figure cited by the Sports Minister does not accurately reflect the nature of his discussions with government officials regarding his athletic support and funding.

The denial comes amid growing public debate over how Sri Lanka funds and supports its elite sporting talent, particularly athletes who compete at the highest international levels and require substantial resources to maintain world-class training programmes.

A Question of Context and Accuracy

Yupun indicated that he was deeply disappointed by the Minister's remarks, suggesting that the statement had misrepresented the conversations that took place between himself and relevant authorities. From his perspective, any figures discussed were linked to the legitimate and considerable costs associated with elite-level athletic preparation, including overseas training, coaching, and competition expenses — not an arbitrary personal demand.

The characterisation of his position as a financial ultimatum, he argued, was both unfair and damaging to his reputation as a dedicated national athlete.

Spotlight on Athlete Welfare and Government Support

The controversy has reignited broader conversations in Sri Lanka about the state's obligations toward athletes who bring international recognition to the country. Yupun Abeykoon, who made history by becoming the first Sri Lankan to break the 10-second barrier in the 100 metres, has long been a symbol of what local sporting talent can achieve on the world stage with the right backing.

Critics have pointed out that world-class athletes often require funding that reflects the realities of international competition, and that dismissing such needs without proper context can be counterproductive to the development of Sri Lankan sport.

Calls for Transparency

The public spat between the athlete and the Sports Ministry has prompted calls for greater transparency in how the government engages with elite sportspersons. Many observers and sports enthusiasts have rallied behind Yupun, urging authorities to handle such sensitive negotiations with greater care and accuracy.

As the matter continues to attract attention, both the Sports Ministry and Yupun's representatives are expected to face mounting pressure to clarify the full details of their discussions, in the interest of both the athlete's standing and the credibility of the institutions involved.