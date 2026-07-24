Sri Lanka Seeks Additional Indian Funding as Digital ID Project Costs Surpass Original Grant

Sri Lanka has formally requested additional financial support from India after bids received for the country's national digital identity project came in significantly higher than the grant funding already committed by New Delhi, highlighting the growing complexity and cost of modernising the island nation's identification infrastructure.

Bids Exceed Available Funding

The Sri Lankan government has found itself in a funding shortfall after procurement bids submitted for the digital ID initiative exceeded the value of the Indian grant that had been set aside to finance the project. Officials have now turned back to India seeking a top-up to bridge the financial gap and keep the ambitious programme on track.

The development underscores the challenges faced by governments across South Asia when estimating the true cost of large-scale digital transformation projects, where technical complexity and vendor pricing can quickly outpace initial budget projections.

India's Role in Sri Lanka's Digital Future

India has been a key partner in supporting Sri Lanka's digital infrastructure ambitions, with the digital ID system representing one of the more prominent collaborative initiatives between the two neighbouring nations. A robust national digital identity framework is considered essential for Sri Lanka to streamline public services, reduce fraud, and improve citizen access to government benefits.

The project is part of a broader push by Colombo to modernise its administrative systems, with biometric-enabled digital identification seen as a cornerstone of that effort. Such systems have already demonstrated significant impact across the region, most notably through India's own Aadhaar programme.

What Happens Next

It remains to be seen whether India will agree to the enhanced funding request and under what conditions any additional grant or financing may be extended. A positive response from New Delhi would allow the tender process to move forward, while any delay could stall one of Sri Lanka's most significant e-governance undertakings in recent years.

Sri Lankan authorities are expected to continue discussions with their Indian counterparts through diplomatic and technical channels as both sides work toward a resolution that keeps the digital ID rollout moving forward.