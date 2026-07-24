Supreme Court Rules 2022 Arrest of 'GoHomeGota' Activist Unconstitutional

Landmark Ruling on Civil Liberties

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has delivered a significant ruling in favour of social activist Muthuheen Gedara Thisara Nuwantha Anuruddha Bandara, finding that his arrest in 2022 — carried out in connection with his participation in the historic "GoHomeGota" protest movement — was unconstitutional.

Background of the Arrest

Bandara was detained during the height of the 2022 mass uprising that swept across Sri Lanka, a period marked by widespread public anger over the country's devastating economic crisis. The protest movement, famously known by its rallying cry "GoHomeGota," ultimately led to the resignation and flight of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Bandara was among numerous activists and demonstrators who faced legal action during that turbulent period.

What the Court Found

The Supreme Court determined that the manner in which authorities carried out the arrest violated the fundamental rights guaranteed to the activist under the Constitution. The ruling underscored that law enforcement agencies had acted beyond the boundaries of their lawful powers, infringing upon Bandara's constitutional protections.

Significance for Civil Rights in Sri Lanka

The verdict carries considerable weight for Sri Lanka's civil liberties landscape, particularly given the context in which the arrest took place. Rights advocates have long argued that several detentions made during the 2022 protest era were politically motivated and legally questionable.

The ruling affirms the right of citizens to engage in peaceful protest without fear of unlawful detention.

It sets a judicial precedent that may have implications for other cases arising from the 2022 uprising.

The decision reinforces the Supreme Court's role as a guardian of fundamental rights in Sri Lanka.

A Moment of Accountability

For many observers, the Supreme Court's decision represents a moment of accountability — a judicial acknowledgement that actions taken by state authorities during a period of political crisis must still conform to the rule of law. The ruling is expected to be welcomed by civil society groups who have been closely monitoring the legal fates of those arrested during the 2022 protests.

The Supreme Court's verdict serves as a reminder that constitutional rights do not become suspended during times of political unrest, and that citizens who exercise their democratic freedoms are entitled to the full protection of the law.

The full implications of the ruling are likely to be examined carefully by legal experts, activists, and policymakers in the weeks ahead, as Sri Lanka continues its broader conversation about accountability, democratic freedoms, and the legacy of the 2022 uprising.