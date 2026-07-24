Dengue Cases Surge in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as Health Authorities Raise Alarm

Rising Dengue Threat Grips South Asia

Dengue fever cases are continuing to climb across Sri Lanka and neighbouring Bangladesh, prompting mounting concern among public health officials in both countries as the mosquito-borne illness shows no signs of slowing its spread.

Situation in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is experiencing a notable uptick in dengue infections, with health authorities urging residents to remain vigilant and take preventive action. The island nation has historically struggled with recurring dengue outbreaks, particularly during and after monsoon seasons when stagnant water provides ideal breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of the dengue virus.

Citizens are being reminded to eliminate standing water around their homes, use mosquito repellents, and seek immediate medical attention should symptoms arise. Early signs of dengue include sudden high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, and skin rashes.

Bangladesh Also Under Pressure

Across the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh is facing a similarly concerning rise in dengue cases, with hospitals reporting increased admissions linked to the illness. The parallel surge in both countries highlights a broader regional pattern that health experts warn should not be taken lightly.

What the Public Should Know

Health authorities in both nations are stressing the importance of community-level action. Key preventive measures recommended include:

Removing or covering containers that collect rainwater around homes and workplaces

Ensuring proper disposal of waste that may accumulate water

Using mosquito nets and protective clothing, especially during dawn and dusk

Seeking prompt medical care at the first sign of fever or dengue-related symptoms

Health officials emphasise that dengue is preventable through collective community effort and timely medical intervention.

As dengue cases continue to rise across the region, Sri Lankan health authorities are calling on local government bodies, community organisations, and individual households to intensify their efforts in combating mosquito breeding. Ongoing surveillance and public awareness campaigns remain critical tools in containing what could otherwise develop into a more serious public health crisis.

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