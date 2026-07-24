Sri Lanka's Services Exports Climb 3.75% in June 2026, Boosted by Financial and ICT Sectors

Sri Lanka's services export sector recorded a notable growth of 3.75 percent in June 2026, with financial services and information and communication technology (ICT) emerging as the primary drivers behind the uptick, according to the latest available data.

Key Sectors Powering the Growth

The expansion underscores the growing importance of knowledge-based and digitally enabled industries to Sri Lanka's export economy. Financial services and ICT, two sectors that have steadily gained prominence in recent years, played a central role in pushing services export earnings higher during the month.

This performance signals a continued shift in Sri Lanka's economic structure, with the country increasingly leveraging its skilled workforce and digital infrastructure to compete in global services markets.

A Positive Signal Amid Economic Recovery

The growth in services exports comes as Sri Lanka continues its broader economic stabilisation efforts following a period of significant financial difficulty. Diversifying export revenue streams beyond traditional goods such as tea, apparel, and rubber has been a key policy priority for the government and economic planners.

Services exports, particularly in ICT and financial sectors, require relatively lower capital investment compared to manufacturing while offering strong potential for foreign exchange earnings — a critical consideration for a country focused on rebuilding its external reserves.

ICT and Financial Services Leading the Way

Sri Lanka's ICT industry has been on an upward trajectory for several years, with the country positioning itself as a competitive destination for software development, business process outsourcing, and technology services in the South Asian region. The financial services segment, meanwhile, continues to attract international business through offshore and specialised service offerings.

Services exports grew by 3.75 percent year-on-year in June 2026

Financial services were among the top contributors to the increase

ICT sector exports also recorded strong performance during the period

Analysts and industry observers are likely to view the June figures as an encouraging indicator, though sustained growth will depend on continued investment in digital infrastructure, talent development, and maintaining a stable regulatory environment to attract international clients.

Further detailed breakdowns of the services export data are expected to provide a clearer picture of sector-specific contributions and trends in the months ahead.