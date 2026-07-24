Rubasinghe and Samarakoon Demolish DFCC Bank as David Pieris Group of Companies Roar Into MCA Premier League 2026

David Pieris Group of Companies off to a Flying Start

David Pieris Group of Companies announced their intentions in emphatic fashion as they crushed DFCC Bank by 154 runs in the opening fixture of the MCA Premier League 2026, powered by a breathtaking sixth-wicket partnership that left spectators stunned.

A Record-Breaking Stand at the Heart of the Innings

The innings was defined by an extraordinary 253-run sixth-wicket partnership between Vinuka Rubasinghe and Lahiru Samarakoon, a stand that completely transformed the complexion of the match and left the DFCC Bank bowling attack in disarray.

Rubasinghe played the anchor role to perfection, compiling a commanding 142 runs off 124 balls, while Samarakoon produced a blistering display of aggressive batting, smashing 177 runs off just 77 balls in an innings that was as brutal as it was brilliant.

Massive Total Proves Too Much for DFCC Bank

Riding on the momentum generated by that devastating partnership, David Pieris Group of Companies posted an imposing total of 411 for 7 from their allotted overs — a score that always appeared well beyond the reach of their opponents.

DFCC Bank, faced with the daunting task of chasing down the massive target, were ultimately bowled out well short of the mark, losing the match by 154 runs in what proved to be a thoroughly one-sided contest.

A Statement Opening to the Tournament

The result sends a clear message to the rest of the field in the MCA Premier League 2026. With match-winners of the calibre of Samarakoon and Rubasinghe capable of producing performances of this magnitude, David Pieris Group of Companies will be considered a formidable force as the competition progresses.

Vinuka Rubasinghe: 142 runs off 124 balls

Lahiru Samarakoon: 177 runs off 77 balls

Sixth-wicket partnership: 253 runs

David Pieris Group of Companies total: 411/7

Margin of victory: 154 runs

Related Video