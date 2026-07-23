World's Oldest Clove May Have Been Unearthed at Ancient Sri Lankan Port, Archaeologists Say

Sri Lanka's rich archaeological heritage has taken on a new dimension of global significance, with researchers now believing they may have uncovered the world's oldest known clove at an ancient port site on the island.

A Discovery of Historic Proportions

Archaeologists working at the site of a historic Sri Lankan port have made what could be a landmark find — a clove specimen believed to predate any previously recorded example of the spice found anywhere in the world. If confirmed, the discovery would rewrite our understanding of ancient spice trade networks and Sri Lanka's central role within them.

The find has generated considerable excitement within the global archaeological community, as cloves were among the most prized and fiercely traded commodities of the ancient world, originating from the Maluku Islands in present-day Indonesia before spreading across vast maritime trading routes.

Sri Lanka at the Heart of Ancient Trade

The discovery underscores what historians have long argued — that Sri Lanka served as a critical hub in the ancient Indian Ocean spice trade. The island's strategically positioned ports would have received goods from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, making it a natural crossroads for precious commodities including spices, gems, and textiles.

The unearthing of a clove at such a site aligns with growing archaeological evidence suggesting that spice trading through Sri Lankan ports was far more extensive and ancient than previously documented.

Further Analysis Underway

While archaeologists have expressed strong confidence in the significance of the find, further scientific analysis is expected to be carried out to precisely date the specimen and firmly establish its origins. Researchers are hopeful that the results will provide concrete evidence to support their initial assessment.

Should the clove be formally verified as the oldest of its kind ever discovered, it would place Sri Lanka firmly at the centre of one of history's most consequential chapters — the ancient global spice trade that shaped empires, fuelled exploration, and connected civilisations across continents.

The discovery is expected to prompt renewed interest in archaeological excavations at Sri Lanka's ancient port sites, several of which remain only partially explored.