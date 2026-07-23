Gotabaya Rajapaksa Appears Before Court of Appeal Over Easter Sunday Attack Petition

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appeared before the Court of Appeal on Wednesday as judges resumed consideration of a writ petition filed in his name in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Background to the Case

The Easter Sunday bombings, which took place on April 21, 2019, claimed the lives of more than 260 people and left hundreds more injured when coordinated suicide attacks targeted churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka. The tragedy remains one of the deadliest incidents in the country's modern history.

The writ petition submitted by Gotabaya Rajapaksa seeks a court order, with proceedings now formally back before the Court of Appeal following a period of adjournment.

Court Proceedings Resume

The resumption of the hearing marks a significant moment in the long-running legal processes surrounding accountability for the Easter Sunday attacks. Sri Lankan courts have continued to examine various aspects of responsibility and culpability related to the bombings, with several petitions and cases progressing through the judicial system.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as Sri Lanka's eighth President from 2019 to 2022 before resigning amid widespread public protests, was Secretary of Defence at the time of the Easter Sunday attacks.

Public and Legal Significance

The case continues to draw considerable public attention, as victims' families and civil society groups have long demanded full accountability for the intelligence failures that preceded the bombings. Investigators and parliamentary committees previously found that prior warnings about a potential attack had not been acted upon adequately.

Further details of the writ petition and the specific orders being sought are expected to become clearer as the Court of Appeal continues its deliberations in the coming hearings.

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