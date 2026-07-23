Sri Lanka Shatters Records with Over US$9 Billion in Exports in First Half of 2026

Sri Lanka has achieved a landmark economic milestone, surpassing US$9 billion in total export earnings during the first half of 2026 — a record-breaking figure that signals a significant turnaround for the island nation's trade sector.

A Historic Milestone for the Island's Economy

The achievement marks one of the strongest performances in Sri Lanka's export history, with the country recording this impressive figure across just the first six months of the year. The milestone is being viewed as a major indicator of growing economic resilience following the severe financial crisis the country endured in recent years.

Trade analysts and economic observers have described the development as a reflection of sustained momentum across several key export industries, driven by both traditional sectors and emerging areas of growth.

Key Sectors Behind the Surge

Sri Lanka's export growth has historically been anchored by a handful of critical industries. Among the sectors widely credited with contributing to this record performance are:

Apparel and textiles, which remain the backbone of Sri Lanka's export economy

Tea and agricultural produce, with Ceylon Tea continuing to command strong global demand

Rubber-based products and spices

IT and business process outsourcing services

A Sign of Broader Economic Recovery

The record export figure comes at a crucial time for Sri Lanka, which has been working steadily to stabilise its economy following the unprecedented crisis of 2022 that led to widespread shortages and a sovereign debt default. Since then, the government has pursued structural reforms and engaged with international creditors to restore fiscal stability.

Crossing the US$9 billion threshold in just half a year is expected to bolster confidence among foreign investors and trading partners, reinforcing the narrative that Sri Lanka is firmly on a path to recovery and long-term economic growth.

Looking Ahead

Economists and industry leaders will be closely watching whether this trajectory can be maintained in the second half of 2026. Should export momentum hold, Sri Lanka could potentially set a new full-year record, further cementing its position as a competitive exporter in the South Asian region.

The government is expected to use this milestone as a platform to push for expanded trade agreements and greater market access for Sri Lankan goods on the global stage.