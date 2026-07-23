Sri Lanka Navy Intercepts Indian Trawler, Nine Fishermen Arrested for Illegal Fishing Off Talaimannar

The Sri Lanka Navy seized an Indian fishing trawler and detained nine Indian fishermen on Wednesday evening, 22 July 2026, after the vessel was found operating illegally in Sri Lankan waters north of Talaimannar, having crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Illegal Incursion into Sri Lankan Waters

Naval personnel intercepted the trawler during a routine maritime patrol in the sensitive sea zone that separates Sri Lankan and Indian territorial waters. The fishermen were apprehended while actively engaged in poaching, in clear violation of the IMBL — the internationally recognised boundary delineating the maritime limits between the two neighbouring nations.

The area north of Talaimannar has long been a flashpoint for illegal fishing activity, with Indian trawlers frequently crossing into Sri Lankan waters, straining bilateral relations and threatening local fishing livelihoods.

Significant Catch and Equipment Seized

Along with the nine fishermen, the Navy confiscated the trawler and reportedly recovered over 50 items connected to the illegal fishing operation. The vessel and its occupants were taken into naval custody pending further legal proceedings.

Ongoing Maritime Challenge

Sri Lankan authorities have repeatedly raised concerns over the intrusion of foreign fishing vessels into the country's exclusive economic zone. Such incidents not only undermine the livelihoods of local fishermen in the Northern Province but also pose broader challenges to maritime security and resource conservation.

The nine detained Indian fishermen are expected to be handed over to the relevant authorities for investigation and prosecution in accordance with Sri Lankan maritime law.

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