CID Launches Investigation into Suspicious USD 626,755 Transfer Linked to Postal Department

Criminal Investigation Department Pursues Foreign Ministry Channels in Probe

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed Colombo Magistrate Pasan Amarasena that an active investigation is currently underway into a suspicious financial transfer amounting to USD 626,755 connected to the Postal Department, with inquiries being conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The disclosure was made before the Colombo Magistrate's Court, signalling that the probe has taken on an international dimension as investigators seek to trace the origins and destination of the substantial sum in question.

Investigation Routed Through Foreign Affairs Ministry

According to information placed before the court, the CID is coordinating its investigative efforts through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of its attempt to establish the full circumstances surrounding the transfer. The involvement of the foreign ministry channel suggests the inquiry may extend beyond Sri Lankan borders.

The Postal Department, a state institution responsible for national mail and financial services, finds itself at the centre of the investigation as authorities work to determine how such a significant amount of foreign currency came to be transferred under circumstances deemed suspicious enough to warrant CID scrutiny.

Case Before Colombo Magistrate

Magistrate Pasan Amarasena is presiding over the case as the CID continues to gather evidence and pursue its lines of inquiry. The matter is expected to be taken up again before the court as the investigation progresses.

The CID has not yet made any public announcements regarding arrests or charges in connection with the case, and investigations remain ongoing at this stage.