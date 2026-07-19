Indian Cricketer Manjot Kalra Arrested Over Alleged Bribery Plot Linked to Lanka Premier League

Indian cricketer Manjot Kalra, once celebrated for his match-winning century in the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup final, has been arrested in connection with an alleged bribery scandal surrounding the Lanka Premier League (LPL), with the arrest reportedly taking place just before the tournament's opening fixture.

Background to the Arrest

Kalra, who shot to fame as a teenage batting prodigy representing India on the global stage, has found himself at the centre of a serious criminal investigation after authorities moved to detain him over suspected involvement in corrupt approaches tied to the popular Twenty20 franchise competition held in Sri Lanka.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through cricketing circles both in Sri Lanka and across South Asia, raising fresh concerns about the vulnerability of franchise tournaments to match-fixing and corrupt practices.

Timing Raises Serious Questions

The fact that the arrest came on the eve of the LPL's opening match has intensified scrutiny over the extent of the alleged bribery network and how close corrupt elements may have come to influencing proceedings within the tournament itself.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the full details of the alleged offences or whether any other individuals are implicated, but investigations are understood to be ongoing.

A Troubled Career Path

Kalra's career had already been marred by controversy prior to this development. Despite his stunning World Cup final performance — scoring an unbeaten 101 to help India lift the Under-19 trophy — he was subsequently suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over age fraud allegations, effectively derailing what had appeared to be a highly promising professional career.

Implications for the Lanka Premier League

The Lanka Premier League, one of Sri Lanka's flagship cricketing events, has worked to establish itself as a credible and competitive T20 competition on the international calendar. News of an alleged bribery scandal linked to the tournament is likely to prompt organisers and Sri Lanka Cricket officials to work closely with anti-corruption units to safeguard the integrity of the event going forward.

Cricket's global anti-corruption body has long warned that emerging franchise tournaments can attract criminal interest, and this latest incident underscores the importance of robust vigilance mechanisms within the sport.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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