Attorney General Takes Legal Action to Recover Unpaid Taxes from Liquor Companies

The Attorney General has informed the Supreme Court that formal steps have been taken to initiate legal proceedings against liquor companies over outstanding tax dues, it was revealed in court today (20).

Cases to Be Filed in District Courts

Appearing before the Supreme Court, the Attorney General disclosed that action has been set in motion to file cases before the District Courts as part of efforts to recover taxes owed by liquor companies to the state.

The development signals a significant move by the state's top law officer to pursue revenue recovery through the judicial process, targeting companies in the liquor industry that have allegedly failed to meet their tax obligations.

Significance for State Revenue

The liquor industry is one of the largest contributors to government tax revenue in Sri Lanka, and any shortfall in collections from the sector has a direct impact on the national treasury. The Attorney General's intervention underscores the government's commitment to ensuring that all due taxes are collected in full.

Further details of the proceedings, including the names of the companies involved and the total quantum of taxes being sought, are expected to emerge as the cases progress through the courts.

The Supreme Court has been apprised of the latest developments in the matter, and the case is expected to be taken up again at a future date.

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