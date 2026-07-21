Sri Lanka Labour Ministry Dismisses False Claims of Ban on Religious Pilgrimages to India and Thailand

Sri Lanka's Labour Ministry has moved to set the record straight after a wave of misinformation circulating on social media falsely claimed that the government had imposed a ban on religious pilgrimages to Dambadiva — the sacred Buddhist site in India — as well as to Thailand.

Officials categorically rejected the claims, describing them as entirely baseless and potentially damaging to the confidence of Sri Lankan travellers who undertake such journeys for deeply personal and spiritual reasons.

False Claims Spread Rapidly Online

The misleading posts spread quickly across popular social media platforms, causing confusion and concern among devotees and travel operators alike. Many Sri Lankans regularly visit Dambadiva, one of the most revered pilgrimage destinations for Buddhists, as well as various religious sites across Thailand.

The speed at which the misinformation travelled prompted the Labour Ministry to issue an urgent and direct clarification, warning the public against sharing unverified content that could cause unnecessary alarm.

Government Reaffirms Religious Freedom

The Ministry was unambiguous in its position, reaffirming that Sri Lankan citizens retain full freedom to travel abroad for religious purposes. No such restriction has been introduced, considered, or proposed by any government authority.

The government respects and upholds the religious freedom of all citizens, and no ban on pilgrimages to any destination has been imposed.

Authorities urged members of the public to rely only on official government communications for accurate information and to avoid amplifying rumours that have no factual foundation.

Protecting Traveller Confidence

Beyond the immediate clarification, the Ministry expressed concern over the broader impact such false narratives can have on traveller confidence. Sri Lanka's travel and tourism sector, which has been working hard to recover and grow in recent years, can be adversely affected when misinformation discourages people from making legitimate travel plans.

Religious tourism, in particular, plays a significant role in the travel patterns of many Sri Lankans, with thousands making annual pilgrimages to sacred sites across Asia.

The public has been encouraged to verify information through official channels before drawing conclusions or sharing content online, as the spread of disinformation can have real consequences for individuals, industries, and communities.