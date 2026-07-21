Justice Minister Assures Parliament on Fast-Tracking PTA Repeal

Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has informed Parliament that the government is actively taking steps to accelerate the repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), signalling a renewed push to overhaul one of Sri Lanka's most controversial pieces of legislation.

Minister's Statement to Parliament

Addressing the House on Wednesday (21), Minister Nanayakkara confirmed that concrete measures are being put in motion to hasten the legislative process surrounding the long-debated repeal. The announcement comes amid sustained pressure from civil society groups, human rights organisations, and the international community, all of whom have long called for the abolition of the Act.

Background on the PTA

The Prevention of Terrorism Act has been in force in Sri Lanka for decades and has drawn widespread criticism for enabling prolonged detention without trial and for allegedly being misused against journalists, activists, and minority communities. Critics argue that the legislation falls well short of internationally accepted human rights standards.

The PTA has been condemned by multiple United Nations human rights bodies.

Domestic civil society groups have repeatedly urged successive governments to repeal the Act.

Previous administrations made partial amendments but stopped short of a full repeal.

Significance of the Move

The Justice Minister's assurance marks a potentially significant step forward in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to reform its legal framework and improve its human rights standing internationally. A full repeal of the PTA has been among the key benchmarks cited in the country's engagement with international partners and multilateral institutions.

Further details regarding the specific timeline and replacement legislation are expected to be disclosed as the process moves forward in Parliament.

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