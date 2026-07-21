Namal Rajapaksa Questions Legitimacy of President's 75% Approval Rating Amid Public Hunger Concerns

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has challenged the credibility of recent survey findings that purportedly show President Anura Kumara Dissanayake enjoying a 75% public approval rating, raising sharp questions about how such high levels of support can be reconciled with widespread reports of hunger and hardship among Sri Lankan citizens.

Doubts Cast Over Survey Findings

The SLPP MP, who is also the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, voiced his scepticism publicly, suggesting that the reported popularity figures do not reflect the ground reality faced by ordinary Sri Lankans on a daily basis. Namal argued that a government presiding over a population struggling to put food on the table cannot genuinely command such overwhelming public approval.

His remarks come at a time when many Sri Lankan households continue to feel the lingering effects of the country's devastating economic crisis, with rising living costs and food insecurity remaining pressing concerns across multiple provinces.

A Political Challenge to the New Administration

By questioning the authenticity of the approval ratings, Namal appeared to draw a direct contrast between the government's public image and what he described as the harsher lived experiences of citizens struggling with hunger and poverty.

The opposition MP's challenge signals that the SLPP intends to hold the current administration accountable by highlighting the gap between official narratives and conditions on the ground.

Sri Lanka has been navigating a slow and difficult recovery following the 2022 economic collapse, which triggered fuel shortages, medicine scarcities, and prolonged power cuts that pushed millions into hardship. While macroeconomic indicators have shown some improvement under successive administrations, critics argue that the benefits have yet to reach the most vulnerable segments of the population.

Opposition Sharpens Its Tone

Namal's remarks reflect a broader strategy by the SLPP and other opposition parties to challenge the National People's Power government's narrative of progress and national renewal. By linking approval rating surveys to on-the-ground suffering, the opposition is seeking to frame public opinion debates around economic pain rather than political sentiment alone.

The controversy over the survey figures is likely to fuel further parliamentary debate, as both the ruling alliance and opposition parties continue to contest the story of Sri Lanka's recovery and who deserves credit — or blame — for the country's current trajectory.